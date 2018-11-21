Pirates' J.T. Brubaker: Joins 40-man roster
Brubaker was added to the Pirates' 40-man roster Tuesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Brubaker spent most most of the 2018 season at Triple-A Indianapolis and posted a 3.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 96:36 K:BB over 22 starts (119 innings). The move protects the 25-year-old from being selected by another organization in the upcoming Rule 5 draft.
