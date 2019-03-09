Brubaker was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Brubaker was one of eight cuts announced by the Pirates as the team trimmed its major-league camp roster down to 54 men. He'll likely be included in the Indianapolis rotation for the second straight season after turning in a 3.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 96:36 K:BB in 119 innings (22 starts) for the affiliate in 2018.

Our Latest Stories