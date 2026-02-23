Brannigan will visit a specialist after suffering multiple injuries to the nasal complex when he was struck by a bad hop Sunday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Brannigan was re-examined by team physicians Monday and the damage appears to be confined to the nose area, but he will examined by a specialist just in case to rule out orbital fractures. The 24-year-old is also coming back from surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder, which he had last July. Brannigan should be considered day-to-day for the time being.