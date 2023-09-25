Brannigan will play for the Salt River Rafters this year in the Arizona Fall League.

Brannigan went on a tear to close the regular season, slashing .299/.382/.605 with 12 home runs and seven steals in 38 games after getting promoted from Single-A Bradenton to High-A Greensboro. He played 47 games at third base, 27 games at shortstop and 11 games at second base this year and turns 23 in spring training. Given his age and 33.5 percent strikeout rate at High-A, there's reason to be skeptical of him hitting enough in the upper levels to profile as a big-league regular.