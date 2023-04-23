Suwinski went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's victory over the Reds.

Suwinski picked up his first two steals of the season before adding an insurance run in the eighth inning with an RBI double. The 24-year-old outfielder has been on a tear, going 11-for-32 with five home runs in his last 10 games. Suwinski has placed himself firmly on the fantasy radar with his intriguing power potential while showing an improved approach at the plate. He's now slashing .255/.383/.638 through 60 plate appearances this season.