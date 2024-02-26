Suwinski has worked on shortening his swing against left-handed pitching this offseason, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Suwinski had a positive overall season in 2023, posting a .793 OPS with a 112 wRC+ and .341 wOBA across 534 plate appearances. However, his OPS tumbled to .608 and he had only eight extra-base hits in 132 plate appearances against lefties. He's made adjustments to try to improve in that regard, though it's unclear if the Pirates will give consistent run without the platoon advantage, as Bryan Reynolds is capable of shifting to center field while Connor Joe could enter the lineup against southpaws.