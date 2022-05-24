Suwinski is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
The 23-year-old will take a seat with left-hander Kyle Freeland starting for Colorado. Cal Mitchell, who was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier Tuesday, will start in right field in his MLB debut and could cut into Suwinski's playing time going forward.
