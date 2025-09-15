The Pirates activated Suwinski (groin) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Suwinski has been shelved since late August with a groin strain but is ready to roll after going 3-for-9 with a pair of home runs in three rehab contests. The 27-year-old had been seeing regular starts in the outfield against right-handed pitching pitcher he got hurt, but Suwinski would appear in line for a reserve role in the final two weeks.