Suwinski is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.
The rookie will retreat to the bench for the first time since being called up from Double-A Altoona on April 26. He went 0-for-2 in the Pirates' 3-2 loss in Game 1, dropping his slash line to .200/.200/.200 through his first seven big-league games.
More News
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Tallies pair of hits•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Third straight start•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Tallies first hit•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Receives first big-league call•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Heads to Double-A affiliate•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Shielded from Rule 5 draft•