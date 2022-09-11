Suwinski went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals.
Suwinski took St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty deep in the second inning. Since he was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 29, Suwinski has gone 10-for-36 (.278), though his homer Saturday was his first extra-base hit in those 10 games. The outfielder is up to a .209/.294/.419 slash line with 15 homers, 27 RBI, 35 runs scored, two stolen bases and nine doubles through 289 plate appearances in his rookie year. The lefty hitter should continue to see regular playing time in left field.