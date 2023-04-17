Suwinski is out of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
Suwinski will take a seat against southpaw Rich Hill. Ji Hwan Bae will be the starting center field for Monday's contest while Mark Mathias hits seventh and is lined up at second base.
