Suwinski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Suwinski will head to the bench amid the best stretch of his rookie season, as he's gone 6-for-15 with three home runs, a double, five walks, three RBI and seven runs over his last five contests. The 23-year-old looks secure in an everyday role at this point, but he'll give way to Cal Mitchell in right field Wednesday.