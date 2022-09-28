site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Takes seat Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Suwinski isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds.
Suwinski started the last three games and went 2-for-9 with two doubles, three RBI, two runs, three walks and four strikeouts. Miguel Andujar will start in left field and bat third.
