Suwinski went 2-for-3 with a run scored Sunday against the Padres.
Suwinski has been in the lineup for every game since being recalled from Double-A Altoona, primarily batting sixth and playing in right field. He tallied the first multi-hit game of his career Sunday, delivering a pair of singles while also coming around to score in the seventh inning. Suwinski has only a .217 batting average and has yet to record a walk or an extra-base hit, but he has managed to make plenty of contact by maintaining just a 13 percent strikeout rate across the first 23 plate appearances of his big-league career.