The Pirates recalled Suwinski from Triple-A Indianapolis to serve as their 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.

Suwinski will provide the Pirates with some extra outfield depth for the twin bill while Bryan Reynolds (personal) is away from the team on paternity leave. Though he's not included in the lineup for the first game of the day while southpaw Tarik Skubal toes the rubber for Detroit, the left-handed-hitting Suwinski could enter the lineup for Game 2, when right-hander Keider Montero is expected to work in bulk relief behind an opener. The Pirates are likely to return Suwinski to Indianapolis following the doubleheader.