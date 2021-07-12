The Pirates have selected Glenn with the 133rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Set to turn 24 years old in October, Glenn is one of the older prospects in the draft class. Glenn's advanced age takes some of the shine off his otherwise exceptional production as a fifth-year senior in 2021 for Dallas Baptist, with whom he slashed .366/.438/.732 with 21 home runs and a 13-for-13 success rate on stolen-base attempts. Though he manned third base for most of his career, Glenn transitioned to second base in 2021 and may end up permanently sticking at that position, where his lack of arm strength is less of a glaring concern. Because of his age, Glenn likely won't spend much time in rookie ball and should quickly earn an assignment to a full-season affiliate.