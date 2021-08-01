site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Day off Sunday
Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
Stallings started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for Sunday's afternoon matchup. Michael Perez will catch for Mitch Keller in the finale.
