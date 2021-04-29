Stallings went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Royals.

The catcher appears to be coming out of a recent slump, collecting five hits in his last 13 at-bats. In addition to his home run Wednesday, Stallings has hit a pair of doubles and walked twice in four games. Overall, he's slashing .246/.370/.393 and figures to maintain a batting average better than many other backstops, albeit with less power.

More News