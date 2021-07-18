Stallings went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's comeback victory over the Mets.

With two out and the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Stallings got around on an inside Edwin Diaz offering and sent it into the left field bleachers to complete Pittsburgh's rally from a 6-0 deficit. It was Stallings' eighth homer of the year, extending his career high, and gave him 40 RBI, second on the team behind only Bryan Reynolds (52). Stallings is slashing .239/.325/.420 in 255 plate appearances, making him a viable starter in most fantasy formats.