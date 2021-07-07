Stallings went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 14-3 loss to the Braves.

Stallings' first-inning homer was ultimately the only scoring in a miserable, rain-interrupted game for the Pirates. The catcher is now hitting .205 with six RBI and 12 strikeouts in his last ten games. A .226 average through 212 at-bats is certainly underwhelming, but Stallings has little competition from .135-hitting backup Michael Perez.

