Stallings went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 14-3 loss to the Braves.
Stallings' first-inning homer was ultimately the only scoring in a miserable, rain-interrupted game for the Pirates. The catcher is now hitting .205 with six RBI and 12 strikeouts in his last ten games. A .226 average through 212 at-bats is certainly underwhelming, but Stallings has little competition from .135-hitting backup Michael Perez.
More News
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Records two hits Thursday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Rests in series finale•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Starts against St. Louis•