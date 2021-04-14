Stallings went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Padres.

Stallings got the Pirates on the board in the first with a two-RBI double off the wall in left field and came around to score after Erik Gonzalez launched a double of his own the very next at-bat. The 31-year-old tallied his third RBI of the game the following inning on a single to right that score to stretch the Pirates' lead to 5-3. Stallings had a rocky start to the year, as he managed just two hits in his first 14 at-bats, but has come to life recently with eight hits, five RBI and four runs scored in his last five games.