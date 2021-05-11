Stallings went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Reds.

Stallings was one of the lone bright spots for Pittsburgh in a 14-1 blowout, as he left the yard in the bottom of the second inning for his club's only run on the evening. The backstop is now 6-for-21 with four extra-base hits and three RBI through seven contests in May.