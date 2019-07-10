Pirates' Jacob Stallings: MInor league shuffle may be over
Stallings figures to stick in the big leagues following the announcement that Francisco Cervelli (concussion) will no longer catch in the major leagues, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
The 29-year-old, who is out of options, cleared waivers earlier in the season. He would likely take over starting duties in the event of injury to Elias Diaz. While Diaz will start behind the plate, Stallings has showed unexpected offense - .327 in 52 at-bats - in his limited play. He's caught Joe Musgrove's last three starts and continues to play an increasing role with the team - he's started five of the team's last 11 contests. Stallings is considered a defense-first backstop, but he did slash .265/.317/.408 in parts of four Triple-A campaigns.
