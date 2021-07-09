Stallings will sit Friday against the Mets, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
Stallings had been scheduled for a rest Thursday, but that game wound up getting rained out. He'll wind up getting two days off in a row, with Michael Perez catching in his absence Friday.
