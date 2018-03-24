Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Optioned to Triple-A
Stallings was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Stallings unsurprisingly failed to crack the Opening Day roster with Francisco Cervelli and Elias Diaz making the team as the two catchers. The 28-year-old has only appeared in 10 major-league games over the course of his career and will continue to serve as organizational depth moving forward.
