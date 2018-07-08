Stallings was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Sunday's game against the Phillies, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Stallings was promoted June 22 when starting catcher Francisco Cervelli landed on the disabled list with a concussion, and Cervelli's return Sunday sends Stallings back to the minors. He did not make a start while in the majors. The 28-year-old returns to Indianapolis, where he has a .289/.335/.396 slash line in 42 games.