Stallings not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
Stallings went 3-for-10 with a homer, a double, three RBI and three runs in two games versus Atlanta, and he'll take a seat for the opener in New York. Michael Perez will work behind the plate for the Buccos.
