Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Out of Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stallings is not in Thursday's lineup against the Cubs.
He will head to the bench in the day game following a night game. Stallings is hitting .160 with two home runs in 50 at-bats this month. John Ryan Murphy will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
