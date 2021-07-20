Stallings is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Stallings is 5-for-12 with a grand slam in four games since the All-Star break and will head to the bench for the second time in the past three days. Michael Perez will work behind the plate in his place.
More News
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Rests after Saturday's heroics•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Hits walkoff grand slam•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: On bench Sunday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Homers in nightcap•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Sitting first game Saturday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Not in Friday's lineup•