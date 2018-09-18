Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Plays hero in series opener
Stallings went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Royals.
Stallings singled to left in the bottom of the ninth inning to plate the winning run. With Francisco Cervelli (illness) and Elias Diaz (hamstring) out for the time being, Stallings made the most of his at-bats, posting his first multi-hit game of the year. He's gone 8-for-32 with five RBI and two walks in 12 games at the big-league level in 2018.
