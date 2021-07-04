Stalling is not in the lineup Sunday versus Milwaukee, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Stallings started the past three games and will take a seat for Sunday afternoon's series finale against the Brewers. Michael Perez will work behind the plate in his place.
