Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Rejoins Friday's lineup
Stallings (migraine) is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Friday versus the Cubs.
Stalling was scratched from Wednesday's starting nine due to the migraine, but he's good to go following Thursday's scheduled off day. The 29-year-old has a .192/.250/.500 slash line with two homers over eight games in August.
