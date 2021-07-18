Stallings is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Mets.
After his walk-off grand slam Saturday, Stallings is now hitting .333 with three home runs and nine RBI in his last 10 games. Michael Perez will start behind the dish and bat seventh Sunday afternoon.
More News
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Hits walkoff grand slam•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: On bench Sunday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Homers in nightcap•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Sitting first game Saturday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Out of Thursday's lineup•