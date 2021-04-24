Stallings isn't starting Saturday's game against the Twins.
Stallings has gone 1-for-20 with a double, one RBI, three walks and five strikeouts in his last seven games. Michael Perez will serve as the starting catcher Saturday, batting eighth.
