Stallings isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Stallings had gone 3-for-10 with a double, a run, two walks and a strikeout in the last three games. Michael Perez will start at catcher and bat eighth.
More News
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Day off Monday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Not starting Saturday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Extends hit streak to four games•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Retreats to bench Saturday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Slump continues Thursday•
-
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Rests after three straight starts•