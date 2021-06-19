site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Takes seat Saturday
Stallings isn't starting Saturday against Cleveland.
Stallings will get a breather after he went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs, two RBI and a walk across the last two games. Michael Perez will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
