Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stallings isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Stallings returned to the lineup Friday after he missed two games due to workload management, but he'll head back to the bench Saturday. Michael Perez will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
