Pirates' Jake Barrett: Banished to minors
The Pirates optioned Barrett to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After being scooped up off waivers from the Giants earlier in the month, Barrett was given the chance to compete for a bullpen role with the big club but couldn't make the cut. The fact that he still had a minor-league option remaining may have been the primary reason he failed to break camp with the Pirates more so than the organization being dissatisfied with his performance this spring.
