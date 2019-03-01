Pirates' Jake Barrett: Claimed by Bucs
Barrett was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Barrett was designated for assignment by the Giants last week shortly after being acquired from the Diamondbacks. The 27-year-old saw action in only seven major-league games last season, and allowed four runs and two walks over seven innings while striking out six.
