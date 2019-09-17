Play

Elmore had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Elmore slashed .322/.387/.455 with six homers, 35 RBI and three stolen bases over 109 games at Triple-A, and he'll now have a chance to finish off the 2019 campaign in the big leagues, likely in a bench role.

