The Pirates signed Lamb to a minor-league contract Thursday with an invitation to major-league spring training, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Lamb appeared in only 18 major-league games in 2023 but put up an .874 OPS in 85 games (357 plate appearances) between the Triple-A affiliates of the Yankees and Angels. The 33-year-old corner infielder owns a career .235/.326/.427 big-league batting line spread over parts of 10 seasons.