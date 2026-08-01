Pirates' Jake Mangum: Big day in wild loss

Mangum went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Reds.

His second-inning shot off Hunter Greene briefly gave the Pirates a 3-2 lead in a wild back-and-forth affair. Mangum's homer was just his third of the year, while the steal was his 20th, marking the second straight season in which he's reached that milestone. Over 24 games in July, Mangum put together a .319/.379/.436 slash line with two home runs, six stolen bases, nine RBI and 14 runs while acting as the primary center fielder in the absence of Oneil Cruz (hand).