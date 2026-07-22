Pirates' Jake Mangum: Scratched due to foot injury

Mangum was scratched for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees due to right foot discomfort.

Per Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mangum fouled a ball off his foot during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader but stayed in the game to finish 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a 5-3 extra-inning win. The Pirates will have an update on Mangum's status after he undergoes further tests to determine the severity of the injury. Billy Cook will take over in center field and bat ninth.