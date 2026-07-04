Pirates' Jake Mangum: Swipes two bags in loss

Mangum went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases in Friday's 9-5 loss to the Nationals.

The 30-year-old continues to produce as the Pirates' regular center fielder while Oneil Cruz (hand) is on the IL. Mangum has delivered multiple hits in three straight games, and over 21 contests since Cruz went down he's slashing .358/.388/.432 with six doubles, five steals, five RBI and 10 runs. Cruz isn't expected back until the latter part of July after the All-Star break, so Mangum has at least another week-plus in which to take advantage of his opportunities.