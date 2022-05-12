Marisnick underwent surgery Thursday to address UCL damage to his left thumb and is expected to remain out for 4-to-6 weeks before resuming baseball activities, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Once he's cleared for activities, Marisnick will likely need to put in several workouts before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, so he won't be a realistic candidate to return from the 10-day injured list until late June or early July. Marisnick's absence leaves the Pirates without an obvious fourth outfielder, which could result in lefty-hitting starters Ben Gamel and Jack Suwinski playing more regularly against southpaws.