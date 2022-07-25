Marisnick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right great toe sprain Monday.

Marisnick sat out Sunday against the Marlins and was seen with a walking boot on his right foot prior to Monday's series opener against the Cubs. It's not yet clear how much time Marisnick is expected to miss, but he'll likely see a slight decrease in playing time upon his return if Bryan Reynolds remains with the team after the trade deadline.