Marisnick (thumb) was transferred to the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Marisnick has been out since early May while recovering from thumb surgery and is now dealing with an additional problem. He's yet to begin a rehab assignment, and dealing with coronavirus will likely delay that step.
