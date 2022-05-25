The Pirates announced Wednesday that Marisnick (thumb) has received full clearance to resume "advanced gripping activities, more specific to baseball activities," Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The team added that Marisnick is a bit ahead of schedule in his recovery from May 12 surgery on his left thumb. Following the procedure, Marisnick was projected to remain sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks before resuming baseball activities, but a return from the 10-day injured list in mid-June now looks to be a realistic outcome for the 30-year-old.