Woodford agreed to a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The deal isn't official yet, but Woodford will presumably settle in as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Indianapolis with his new organization. Woodford, 27, recently elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment with the White Sox after he held a 10.80 ERA and 7:5 K:BB over 8.1 innings with the big club.