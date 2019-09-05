Pirates' James Marvel: Could start Sunday

Marvel is with the big-league club and could start Sunday's game against the Cardinals if Mitch Keller (wrist) is unable to go, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Marvel, who turns 26 on Sept. 17, has a 2.67 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 60.2 innings (11 starts) at Triple-A this season. He is not much of a prospect, but is on hand to make his big-league debut if necessary Sunday.